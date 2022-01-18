Magician withdraws plans for tigers in off-Strip show, county says

Clark County officials said Tuesday that magician Jay Owenhouse has withdrawn his request to perform with three tigers just off the Las Vegas Strip.

Magician Jay Owenhouse bottle-feeds Shekinah, a 10-year-old female tiger, during a show in California in 2019. (Jay Owenhouse)

Owenhouse has told the county that he will be withdrawing his request to have tigers as part of an upcoming application, according to county spokesman Dan Kulin.

“I appreciate Jay Owenhouse’s decision and look forward to hearing his revised proposal,” Commissioner Tick Segerblom said in a statement.

Owenhouse’s proposal for a yearlong special use permit needed to operate the tent-covered show on the southeast corner of Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road had been expected to be heard by the commission on Wednesday. It was not immediately clear how the timeline had changed.

It was Owenhouse’s second attempt for the show, which has been criticized by animal rights activists and raised security concerns from county and police officials, particularly because the tigers would remain housed in an on-site enclosure for the duration of the show’s run.

Owenhouse, who describes himself as a passionate animal advocate of more than three decades, and who has owned a private tiger habitat in Montana for nearly as long, has contended that the proposal was safe.

During a virtual hearing on the project last week, Owenhouse said there would be an 11-foot-high privacy perimeter fence with razor wire on top, surrounding the enclosure, and two additional fences outside of that. He also said that he has committed $200,000 to the enclosure, which would feature two swimming pools, a sophisticated cooling system, landscaping, calming music and motion detection cameras, among other things.

He said there would be a local veterinarian on call throughout the show’s tenure.

The commission in 2020 had approved a six-month run of the show at a site near Mandalay Bay, but it never materialized because the land was sold to new ownership, according to the county.

