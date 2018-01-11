Marriage license kiosk to be placed in Las Vegas airport

The office will be located in the baggage claim area in Terminal 1. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Land. Deboard. Get married?

A pop-up marriage license office will greet travelers at McCarran International Airport next month.

The Clark County Clerk’s Office will keep the office open from Feb. 9 to 17 to help couples get marriage licenses during the Valentine’s Day, President’s Day and Chinese New Year holidays.

“The days around Valentine’s Day and the Presidents’ Day weekend are always some of our busiest,” County Clerk Lynn Goya said. “This pop-up marriage license office will make it easier for couples flying here to pick up a marriage license.”

The office will be located in the baggage claim area in Terminal 1. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Couples are encouraged to fill out a marriage license pre-application which can be found at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov.

