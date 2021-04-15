Mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Cashman Center to close
Clark County public health officials said the site will shut down on May 5 as demand for vaccine wanes.
Clark County public health officials have announced the May 5 closure of a mass vaccination site at Cashman Center, where Thursday morning there were no lines and plentiful open appointments at the once teeming location.
Southern Nevada Health District’s Greg Cassell said personnel from the site would be shifted to smaller sites and to strike teams that can target harder-to-reach community members in the neighborhoods where they live.
Cassell said that some of the decline in numbers at the site, which can accommodate more than 7,000 daily appointments, could probably be attributed to concern over vaccine safety.
On Tuesday, federal regulators said they would be investigating extremely rare but potentially life-threatening blood clots in six women across the country who had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. One of the women is a Clark County teen.
State and local public health officials quickly followed regulators’ recommendation to suspend use of the vaccine pending the outcome of the investigation. The rare blood clots have not been reported in recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.
On Tuesday, 7,700 vaccines were administered at Cashman of mostly second doses, Cassell said. On Thursday, just 2,000 appointments were scheduled, mostly for second doses, though Cassell expected to see an uptick on Saturday.
There are no current plans to close the county’s other mass public vaccination site at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
