Meet the businessman who got Clark County’s first sidewalk vending license

José Manuel Carrera shows the first Clark County sidewalk vendor license during an interview at his LV Michoacana ice cream shop in North Las Vegas Thursday, May 30, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Alan Carrera, 16, and his father José Manuel Carrera show some of their products and the first Clark County sidewalk vendor license during an interview at their LV Michoacana ice cream shop in North Las Vegas Thursday, May 30, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Alan Carrera, 16, talks about his father, José Manuel Carrera, getting the first Clark County sidewalk vendor license during an interview at their LV Michoacana ice cream shop in North Las Vegas Thursday, May 30, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Alan Carrera, 16, and his father José Manuel Carrera show some of their products and the first Clark County sidewalk vendor license during an interview at their LV Michoacana ice cream shop in North Las Vegas Thursday, May 30, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County awarded its first sidewalk vending license Wednesday.

In a ceremony with county officials, José Manuel Carrera, 50, became the first sidewalk vendor to become licensed with the county, which was awarded during a ceremony with county officials Wednesday.

Carrera said the undertaking was “nice and smooth” and said the entire process — which cost him around $1,200 — took him around a month.

“We came here to the department, and they got us through the process,” Carrera said, referring to the Clark County Government Center. “I didn’t even have to go online.”

His stand, named “Paletas y Aguas,” can be found near the Chevron located at Dean Martin Drive and Cactus Avenue.

Commissioner William McCurdy II said Carrera and the gas station’s owner worked out an agreement so that he could sell from the area.

Carrera said that products on the cart will be made at LV Michoacana, an ice cream shop in North Las Vegas that he owns.

The stand will sell paletas, aguas frescas and Mexican snacks, he said.

“We thank you for investing in our community, in your home and our home,” Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick said during the ceremony.

Clark County officials have received three applications in the first month after the ordinance became effective, according to a county spokesperson.

The ordinance, which was approved by county commissioners in mid-April, set out requirements for sidewalk vendors, including restrictions on where the vendors can legally operate.

Sidewalk vendors must obtain a county license, hold a permit with the health district and maintain an insurance policy, among other requirements.

Vendors and advocates have raised concerns about the cost of those requirements and a part of the law prohibiting vendors from operating within 500 feet of county parks and schools.

Carrera encouraged other vendors who want to get licensed to not give up.

“I want to tell them to not give up, si se puede. Once they do it, they don’t have to worry that anyone will bother them on the street, the police won’t come around to bother them and their stuff won’t be taken away,” he said.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X. Las Vegas Review Journal en español editor and reporter Laura Anaya-Morga contributed to this story.