More affordable housing units coming for families, seniors in Clark County

Construction is underway for a new housing development at the corner of Ann Road and Donna Street in North Las Vegas, on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

More than 1,200 affordable housing units could soon be available to Clark County families and seniors after officials awarded over $66 million for housing projects Tuesday.

County commissioners voted during their meeting Tuesday to award nine applicants a total of $66.25 million from a county housing fund. The awards will support the construction or rehabilitation of 1,273 housing units for certain low-income individuals.

“This funding demonstrates the County’s commitment to address the critical need for affordable housing in our region, including continuing our commitment to ensure that some of our most vulnerable residents are not left behind,” Commission Chairman Tick Segerblom said in a statement.

The projects received between $2.65 million and $12.9 million. Five of them are planned for families; four are planned for seniors.

Coordinated Living of Southern Nevada received $9 million to support 390 units in its West Henderson Affordable Family Apartments, making it the largest project in the bunch.

It wasn’t the priciest project, however. The Bruner Senior Apartments, a project also by Coordinated Living of Southern Nevada, received $12.9 million to support 194 units meant for low income seniors.

County commissioners created the Community Housing Fund in 2022. In late 2023, the county opened another application period for those wishing to receive funding from the account.

The county received 18 total applications that totaled more than $153 million in requests for funding.