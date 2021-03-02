More frontline workers in Clark County eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Clark County will expand Tuesday to all groups within frontline community support and frontline supply chain and logistics categories.

Pfizer vaccine vials at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccination site in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Clark County will expand Tuesday to all groups within the state’s “frontline community support” and “frontline supply chain and logistics” categories, the Southern Nevada Health District said in a news release late Monday.

Frontline community support includes newly eligible essential public transportation workers such as taxi, Uber and Lyft drivers.

People included in the frontline supply chain and logistic categories listed in the state’s COVID-19 Playbook for vaccine distribution include workers in these industries:

■ Agriculture and food processing.

■ End-to-end essential goods supply chain, which includes manufacturing, transport, distribution and sale of essential items. This category includes employees at warehouses and grocery stores, as well as truck drivers.

■ Utilities and communications infrastructure. This category includes journalists as well as “workers responsible for ensuring persons with disabilities have access to and the benefits of communications platforms.” Frontline utility workers already had become eligible in February after the health district moved that group up in priority.

■ Nevada Department of Transportation and local emergency road personnel.

■ Frontline airport operations.

■ Other essential transportation.

First-dose appointments are being offered to members of eligible occupational groups at Southern Nevada Health District and partner locations, including Cashman Center and the Las Vegas Convention Center. Both sites are open Tuesday through Saturday. Additional clinic locations and the link to make appointments can be found at www.SNHD.info/covid.

Smith’s, Walgreens and Walmart/Sam’s Club locations are offering vaccinations to those 65 and older, but not at this time to individuals in occupational groups eligible to be vaccinated.

A state administered call center is available to answer questions and assist those who may need help making appointments. The call center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 800-401-0946.

The health district also continues to urge people to cancel appointments if they have made more than one. In addition to the call center, people can email covidvaccine-appointments@snhd.org for assistance canceling appointments.