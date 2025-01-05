More than 1,000 attendees at county’s 2nd annual Dia de Reyes celebration

Clark County gave away 500 toys during its second annual Día de Reyes, or Three Kings Day, celebration, which saw more than 1,000 attendees on Saturday.

People enjoy a few moments with the Three Wise Men and even a camel as Clark County celebrates its second annual Día de Reyes festive community event and resource fair on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People joke about trading a slice of the Rosca de Reyes (King’s Cake) as one has a hidden figurine (muñequito) inside to trade for a gift as Clark County celebrates its second annual Día de Reyes festive community event and resource fair on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People wait in line to get a slice of the Rosca de Reyes (King’s Cake) and hopefully find a hidden figurine (muñequito) inside to trade for a gift as Clark County celebrates its second annual Día de Reyes festive community event and resource fair on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Numerous kids bicycles will be raffled off as Clark County celebrates its second annual Día de Reyes festive community event and resource fair on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark County Firefighter Juan Zelaya, left, joins families as they help find the perfect gift for their children as Clark County celebrates its second annual Día de Reyes festive community event and resource fair on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kids wander amongst numerous gift to search for their favorite inside as Clark County celebrates its second annual Día de Reyes festive community event and resource fair on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People wait in line to get a slice of the Rosca de Reyes (King’s Cake) and hopefully find a hidden figurine (muñequito) inside to trade for a gift as Clark County celebrates its second annual Día de Reyes festive community event and resource fair on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People talk about services and opportunities near the entrance way as Clark County celebrates its second annual Día de Reyes festive community event and resource fair on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark County gave away 500 toys during its second annual Día de Reyes, or Three Kings Day, celebration, which saw more than 1,000 attendees on Saturday, according to county spokesperson Yazmín Beltrán.

“The turnout has exceeded our expectations, again,” Beltrán told the Review-Journal. She added that the county was the only government entity in Southern Nevada to host a celebration for the holiday, which is observed in many Latin American countries and commemorates the day, according to Christians, that the Three Wise Men visited Jesus.

“This is only our second year, and the event keeps growing,” Beltrán said.

Like last year’s event, Saturday’s festivities took place at the Clark County Government Center at 500 South Grand Central Parkway. Doors opened at 10 a.m., and admission was free.

Inside, staff unveiled a multi-foot-long Rosca de Reyes, or King’s Cake, ornamented with candied fruits and jellied paste. Per the holiday tradition, some pieces of the bread contained a small figurine — meant to represent the baby Jesus — inside.

Usually, at Día de Reyes celebrations, whoever finds the doll is tasked with hosting the next gathering for the following month’s Día de Candelaria holiday. However, at Clark County’s festival, those who spotted the figurine in their slice got to leave with a toy of their choosing.

“This bread represents the unity of the community, and attendees will have the opportunity to savor slices while searching for the hidden figurines — a cherished tradition that brings good luck to the finder,” Beltrán said in a Tuesday news release advertising the festival.

Circling the massive treat, families strolled the lobby of the building, holding plates of thickly sliced cake and goodie bags emblazoned with the Clark County logo. Colorful lights, balloons, and photo backdrops decorated the corridor.

Valeria Victoria attended the festival with her mother and two younger brothers, one of whom wore a golden paper crown and carried a Nerf toy in a box nearly his height.

“His cake had a baby, so he got to go in that big room and pick what he wanted,” Victoria said, her mother smiling proudly. “It is all very exciting.”

Local organizations that partner with the county — such as the Discovery Children’s Museum and CASA, or the Court Appointed Special Advocate program — also set up booths in the corridor. They distributed educational pamphlets and freebies like pencils and wristbands.

This year, however, activities were not limited to the indoor space.

As the line to enter snaked around the building’s outdoor pavilion, some parents spent their wait — nearly an hour at one point — eating tacos from a nearby food truck and tending to children who slid down a bounce house set up at the edge of the lot. Outside, attendees were also invited to explore various health resources, including a mobile dental clinic.

“We are happy to have a bigger resource fair this year,” said Beltrán. “Last year, we only used the inside of the building. To accommodate many people, we expanded outside.”

Meanwhile, kids ran in the grass, waiting for dozens of bikes to be raffled off to those who were not as lucky in finding a baby in their slice of rosca.

Vanessa Neri sat at a picnic table nearby with her husband, son, and daughter. Neri, who said her family attends many community events, called the event impressive.

“It’s awesome because we’re seeing a lot of different nationalities here — not just Hispanic people,” Neri said. “It shows how we can all be together and learn from each other. Putting on something like this takes a village.”

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.