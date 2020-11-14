More than 2K Las Vegas officers have isolated amid COVID, union says

Las Vegas police union officials suggested in a new podcast Friday that the Metropolitan Police Department has been overeager in asking employees to stay home.

More than 2,000 Las Vegas police officers have been put on two-week quarantines following incidents of potential exposure to COVID-19, police union officials said in a debut podcast Friday, suggesting that the department has been overeager in ordering employees to stay home.

Steve Grammas and Daniel Coyne — the respective president and director of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association — host the new “PPA Podcast,” in which they discuss “police issues locally and nationally along with some humor,” according to a Spotify description.

Coyne suggested in the podcast that many officers who have been instructed to self-isolate after possible exposure are or were apparently healthy.

“There’s a lot of exposures,” Coyne said about 32 minutes into the 71-minute episode. “Most of these exposures result in, you know, the cop not getting sick. However, even though these guys are perfectly healthy and not sick, our department’s forcing them to stay home.”

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who oversees the Metropolitan Police Department, did not respond to a request for comment Friday evening.

In continued casual conversation, Coyne said officers who have been instructed to self-isolate have been threatened with discipline if they leave their homes during the isolation period.

For instance, such officers have been told to avoid grocery stores and instead have their groceries delivered, according to the podcast. They have also been instructed to use their own accrued paid time off to cover their absence.

“It’s like a communist country that we’re living right now,” Coyne said.

On behalf of complaining officers, the union has filed “a lot” of grievances with the department, according to the podcast. The union also recently sent a letter to Metro asking for input, arguing that issues involving officer discipline and potential discharge are mandatory subjects of bargaining.

“When you’re forced to stay home ‘cause of your fear of being disciplined for a runny nose — that’s got to be negotiated,” Grammas said in the podcast.

“They haven’t come to the table with us at all,” Coyne later added.

Grammas did not respond to a Friday evening request for a copy of the letter.

On the podcast, Grammas and Coyne also said that, in the letter, the union recommended that Metro implement Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines specific to “critical infrastructure.”

According to the CDC, such guidance would allow critical infrastructure employees including law enforcement to continue working following potential exposure to the coronavirus provided that they are asymptomatic and “additional precautions are implemented.”

It’s unclear if the department is already operating under such guidance. But the podcast suggested Metro is currently taking a broader approach to determine when officers should stay home from work or self-isolate.

Wrapping up the coronavirus discussion, Grammas asked that any law enforcement officers who may be listening from other parts of the country share how their agencies are handling pandemic procedures.

“Maybe it’s worse,” Grammas said. “Maybe you’ve got a department that’s going even worse than us.”

The Friday episode also featured an interview with Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore.

Metro employs more than 700 corrections officers and more than 3,200 uniformed patrol officers, detectives, supervisors and top brass, according to a January roster. The positions and ranks of the officers who have been instructed to self-isolate are unclear.

Nevada on Friday set a record for new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day with 1,857 new cases. The previous record daily increase — 1,824 cases — was set a week ago on Nov. 7.

