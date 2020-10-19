More than 50K cast ballots in Clark County in early voting

Wilma Dal Mundo, who has been a poll worker for 13 years, hands out "I Voted" stickers at the Meadows Mall early voting location on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tanisha Ranger, left, checks people in for the Souls to the Polls event at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park near the Doolittle Community Center early voting location on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rodney Jefferson cleans a voting machine at Doolittle Community Center during early voting on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Lines and wait times in Clark County were shorter on the second day of early voting, by most accounts.

That’s because slightly fewer people voted Sunday.

The Clark County Election Department released early voting numbers Monday morning.

On Sunday, 23,135 people cast ballots, slightly fewer than the 27,217 who voted Saturday.

The busiest locations Sunday were the same three sites that saw the most activity Saturday: Centennial Center (1,626 voters), Downtown Summerlin (1,595) and Henderson’s Galleria at Sunset mall (1,483).

In total, 50,352 people in Clark County had voted after just two days of early voting at 35 centers.