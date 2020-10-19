85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Clark County

More than 50K cast ballots in Clark County in early voting

PLAN Action Fund highlights the immigrant vote and voice (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2020 - 1:03 am
 
Updated October 19, 2020 - 8:09 am

Lines and wait times in Clark County were shorter on the second day of early voting, by most accounts.

That’s because slightly fewer people voted Sunday.

The Clark County Election Department released early voting numbers Monday morning.

On Sunday, 23,135 people cast ballots, slightly fewer than the 27,217 who voted Saturday.

The busiest locations Sunday were the same three sites that saw the most activity Saturday: Centennial Center (1,626 voters), Downtown Summerlin (1,595) and Henderson’s Galleria at Sunset mall (1,483).

In total, 50,352 people in Clark County had voted after just two days of early voting at 35 centers.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Trump, with 200 congregants, attends church service in Las Vegas
Trump, with 200 congregants, attends church service in Las Vegas
2
President Trump to hold Nevada rally on Sunday
President Trump to hold Nevada rally on Sunday
3
Thousands cheer Trump, boo Biden at Carson City rally
Thousands cheer Trump, boo Biden at Carson City rally
4
State rolls out Trump’s $300 weekly jobless pay
State rolls out Trump’s $300 weekly jobless pay
5
Trump arrives in Las Vegas, will head to Carson City on Sunday
Trump arrives in Las Vegas, will head to Carson City on Sunday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
1st day of early voting draws crowds in Clark County
By Rory Appleton, Alex Chhith and Shea Johnson / RJ

More than 17,800 voters descended on the more than 30 early voting sites throughout Clark County as of 3 p.m. Saturday.