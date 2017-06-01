Mosquito capable of spreading Zika, other viruses in Southern Nevada

The detection of the mosquitoes, which go by the scientific name Aedes aegypti, occurred Wednesday within the 89032 ZIP code in North Las Vegas. (Thinkstock)

County health officials have detected a species of mosquito responsible for spreading Zika and other viruses for the first time in Southern Nevada.

The detection of the mosquitoes, which go by the scientific name Aedes aegypti, occurred Wednesday within the 89032 ZIP code in North Las Vegas.

The tiny bloodsuckers spread viruses such as Zika, dengue, chikungunya and others by biting an infected person who still has the virus in their blood, then surviving long enough to bite another person after the virus has had time to multiply in its system.

The mosquitoes will be tested for Zika, according to the health district, though no mosquito-borne cases of the illness have ever been reported in Southern Nevada.

There has been one case of Zika in Clark County this year, which was travel-related. Last year, the county saw 22 cases of Zika, all travel-related except for one that was sexually transmitted, the district said.

The bugs were spotted by the health district’s vector surveillance program, which has been setting traps to catch this particular type of mosquito since 2014.

The health district said it will ramp up its surveillance to determine how many mosquitoes may be in the area. It also is asking residents who spot mosquitoes to contact the vector surveillance program at 702-759-1633.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.