MSG Sphere will have Las Vegas Monorail station

The stop along Sands Avenue is the second planned addition to the monorail’s route along the Strip. The other is an extension to the Mandalay Bay.

Gov. Brian Sandoval addresses the crowd at the ground breaking ceremony event for the Madison Square Garden Sphere, a new venue expected to open in 2021 in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. The sphere shaped venue will have more than 18,000 seats and the largest LED screen on Earth that will wrap the interior of the bowl. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

An artist's rendering of the MSG Sphere Las Vegas distributed Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, shows the 300-foot performance venue near The Venetian. Construction begins later this year with completion planned by 2020. MSG

Politicians and company executives break ground for the Madison Square Garden Sphere, a new venue expected to open in 2021 in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. The sphere shaped venue will have more than 18,000 seats and the largest LED screen on Earth that will wrap the interior of the bowl. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The Clark County Commission on Wednesday approved the construction of a new Las Vegas Monorail station at the MSG Sphere at The Venetian arena project.

The MSG Sphere station will connect with a pedestrian bridge between the Sands Convention Center and the sphere. The entertainment venue’s developers broke ground on the project in September and construction is expected to be completed in the 2021 fiscal year.

The monorail track will be 5 miles long once the new stations are finished. The route will have nine stops and connect to 42,000 hotel rooms and the Sands Expo and Convention Center, Las Vegas Convention Center and Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

