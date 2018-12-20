MSG Sphere will have Las Vegas Monorail station

The Clark County Commission on Wednesday approved the construction of a new Las Vegas Monorail station at the MSG Sphere at The Venetian arena project.
The stop along Sands Avenue is the second planned addition to the monorail’s route along the Strip. The other is an extension to the Mandalay Bay.
The MSG Sphere station will connect with a pedestrian bridge between the Sands Convention Center and the sphere. The entertainment venue’s developers broke ground on the project in September and construction is expected to be completed in the 2021 fiscal year.
The monorail track will be 5 miles long once the new stations are finished. The route will have nine stops and connect to 42,000 hotel rooms and the Sands Expo and Convention Center, Las Vegas Convention Center and Mandalay Bay Convention Center.
The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.
Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.