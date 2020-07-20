Nearly 950 new coronavirus cases, 1 death reported Monday in Nevada

Health officials reported 948 new COVID-19 cases and one death in Nevada on Monday, breaking a streak of five days with more than 1,000 cases reported in the state.

Members of the National Guard assist the UNLV School of Medicine with administering COVID-19 tests in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Data from the Southern Nevada Health District shows that 880 of those cases were reported in Clark County, as well as the lone death.

Data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services shows that the state’s infection rate has climbed to 9.34 percent. The rate had been declining for more than two months before hitting a low of 5.20 percent on June 17. It has risen every day but one since then.

The department reported that five people were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases and 36 with suspected cases, while 17 Nevadans were admitted or moved to intensive care units.

Both the state and the county health district redistribute new cases and death data after daily announcements to better reflect when a patient experienced an onset of symptoms or when a death occurred. The county data comes with a disclaimer that daily totals may be skewed on days when a large number of laboratory tests are reported late.

Health officials have performed 498,739 COVID-19 tests on 392,988 people, according to DHHS data.

