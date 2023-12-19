Need to check a bag? Airport officials look to make it easier

Clark County commissioners approved a contract with a third party that plans to operate remote baggage check-in locations for Harry Reid International Airport.

Arriving passengers wait for their luggage at the baggage claim area at Terminal 1 of Harry Reid International Airport on Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Waiting in long lines at the ticket counter to check your baggage could soon be a thing of the past at Harry Reid International Airport.

County commissioners approved a contract Tuesday with Bags of Nevada, a third-party service that plans to operate remote baggage check-in locations near the airport and at certain terminals early next year.

Clark County Department of Aviation spokesperson Joe Rajchel said it’s a matter of customer convenience.

“It’s something that we can look at to help reduce some areas that tend to get longer lines,” he said.

There’s currently a plan to have one remote check-in at the rental car center that can be used by visitors and locals who leave their vehicles in the adjacent parking lot.

Officials also are considering remote check-in locations in Terminals 1 and 3, with the possibility of “pop up” locations when higher traffic volumes are expected.

It’s just the latest proposal to improve efficiency at the airport, which has seen increased traffic amid the valley’s numerous events, including the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix in November. The Transportation Security Administration and the Department of Homeland Security also are planning to test a new self-service screening system early next year.

The Bags of Nevada contract could cost the county up to $7 million in the three-year term ending in January 2027, with the possibility of two one-year extensions.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.