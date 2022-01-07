Nevada, county both record biggest single-day leaps in COVID-19 cases

Clark County added more than 3,500 new cases of the disease, while the state topped 4,000 cases for the first time on Friday.

People line up to get tested for COVID-19 outside of the West Flamingo Senior Center on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County and Nevada both reported record numbers of new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with the state tally surpassing 4,000 for the first time in the pandemic.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported 3,508 new cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus and two deaths during the previous day, pushing totals for the county to 386,861 cases and 6,529 fatalities.

The county’s COVID-19 test positivity rate and hospitalization numbers also extended their recent spikes.

The state, meanwhile, added 4,743 new COVID-19 cases for the day, shattering the previous record of 3,420 cases reported on Jan. 7, 2021.

Public health officials say the arrival of the more-contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 is largely responsible for the dramatic recent surge in three of the four key metrics used to track the status of the outbreak. Deaths are the lone exception to the trend, having remained relatively flat since the other gauges began to climb in early November.

Friday’s update from the health district extended the increases in the other three.

The new cases figure for the day was well above the two-week moving average of 2,344 cases per day, according to state data, pushing the total for Clark County to 386,861 cases. The average itself was up by 309 cases per day from Thursday’s report.

The county’s test positivity rate, which tracks the percentage of people tested for the disease who are found to be infected, jumped 2.5 percentage points, to 25.8 percent. The rate is now nearly five times as high as the recent low of 5.8 percent recorded two months ago, according to state data.

Hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients in the county jumped by 50, increasing the total to 1,194. Hospitalization levels are now higher than the peak of the summer surge of the disease, but remains well below the height of last winter’s surge, when the number briefly exceeded 1,600.

Fatalities in the county were half of the two week moving average of four deaths per day, while the average remained unchanged from the previous day. That raised total deaths in the county to 6,529.

The state Department of Health and Human Services’ update showed increases in the same three metrics as the health district.

New cases of the disease were far higher than the 14-day average of 2,658 per day, while the average was up 321 cases per day from Thursday. The state has now recorded a total of 509,472 cases since the arrival of the pandemic in early March 2020.

The statewide test positivity rate increased by 2.4 percentage points, to 23.5 percent surpassing the record level set on Thursday.

COVID-related hospitalizations increased by 45 from Thursday, did not follow the rise seen in the county, remaining unchanged from the previous day at 1,326 patients, including 218 occupying intensive care units.

The state reported four additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 during the previous day, below the two-week moving average of five per day. The state has now recorded a total of 8,510 deaths from the disease.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

Demand for COVID-19 testing also has been rising recently, particularly in Clark County. State data showed that nearly 9,000 tests were administered during the previous day, levels not seen since last winter’s surge.

Health officials have asked residents to use local community testing sites and pharmacies rather than seeking tests at hospital emergency rooms.

Meanwhile, vaccination rates continue to slowly increase, with 54.79 percent of eligible Nevadans 5 and older now considered fully vaccinated, compared to 54.10 percent in Clark County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.