Nevada officials discuss consumer safeguards in residential solar

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2021 - 12:48 pm
 
Updated August 24, 2021 - 1:55 pm
(Getty Images)

State officials joined Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick on Tuesday to address a recently passed bill intended to boost consumer protections within the residential solar industry.

Senate Bill 303 is meant to also provide guidance on how to avoid becoming a victim to unlicensed contractors.

The Nevada State Contractors Board has received more than 330 complaints against Nevada solar contractors over the past five years, according to the county.

And solar contractor licenses comprised 10 percent of all the contracting licenses that were revoked during the same period, the county said.

State Sen. Chris Brooks and NSCB Executive Officer Margin Grein will participate alongside Kirkpatrick in speaking to the media at 1:30 p.m. from the county government center.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

