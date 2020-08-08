101°F
Nevada records 117 virus deaths in pandemic’s deadliest week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2020 - 1:51 pm
 
Updated August 8, 2020 - 6:03 pm

Nevada saw its deadliest week of the COVID-19 pandemic yet.

State health officials reported 29 deaths Saturday, bringing the state’s seven-day toll to 117. The previous most-deadly week occurred at the end of July, when 76 deaths were reported.

Officials reported an additional 886 coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 55,419. The state’s infection rate is calculated at 10.8 percent, matching the state’s highest-ever rate, which was recorded on Wednesday after a brief decrease earlier in the week.

The Southern Nevada Health district reported a total of 47,739 confirmed cases in the county on Saturday, an increase of 749. In the last seven days 5,351 cases were reported, according to county data.

The average seven-day case rate has fallen to 257 cases per day, showing a significant decrease since last week when the average was 552 cases per day last Saturday, the district’s data shows.

The death toll was reported at 798 on Saturday morning, meaning there were 28 more deaths in Clark County. That figure tops the average seven-day death toll of 8.9 people per day in the county.

The seven-day hospitalization average was also at 8.9 people per day. There were 3,157 hospitalizations reported Saturday morning by the district.

The Washoe County Health District reported an increase of 41 new cases Saturday, bringing the total in the county to 5,756. No new deaths had been recorded since Thursday when the total reached 118.

The greatest number of deaths per 100,000 residents remained above 18 percent in three counties, including Washoe, Clark and Humbolt County.

Among the 17,000 residents of Humbolt County, 102 had tested positive and four had died, adding up to a death rate of 23.4. Clark and Washoe counties reported a death rate of 34.5 and 24.7 respectively.

