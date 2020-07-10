96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Clark County

Nevada records more than 1K new COVID-19 cases for just the 2nd time

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2020 - 9:53 am
 
Updated July 10, 2020 - 9:57 am

Nevada recorded 1,004 new cases of COVID-19 — the second-biggest daily increase announced by the public health officials — and eight additional deaths, according to data posted Friday.

The state Department of Health and Human Services posted the new figures on the agency’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website.

New cases, second only to the 1,159 new cases announced on June 26, were well above the daily average of nearly 739 over the preceding week, while deaths were above the daily average of about 6½ for the period.

The state infection rate, considered a better bellwether of the trend of the outbreak in the state than the daily new cases or deaths, climbed for the second straight day and the 22nd day out of the last 23, reaching 7.75 percent.

The rate, the number of confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested, fell over several months before bottoming out at 5.20 percent on June 17. Except for Wednesday, it has risen every day since.

Meanwhile, Clark County recorded 827 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths over the preceding day, according to new data from the Southern Nevada Health District.

The new data posted to the district’s coronavirus website raised the case total for the county to 21,449, while the additional fatalities pushed the death toll to 473.

New cases were well above the daily average of nearly 612 over the preceding week, while deaths were slightly below the daily average of just over five for the period.

Interactive: Tracking the coronavirus’ impact on Nevada through data

The health district also reported 37 new hospitalizations for the disease caused by the new coronavirus, well above the daily average of just over 21 for the preceding week.

A supplemental report from the district with additional details on hospitalizations and an estimated number of recoveries was not immediately available.

In an update Thursday, the Nevada Hospital Association reported that 81 percent of available hospital beds and 87 percent of intensive care unit beds in Southern Nevada were occupied.

The report said that COVID-19 patients accounted made up about 19 percent of those hospitalized in Nevada, while in the south they account for nearly one-third of ICU bed utilization.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Sisolak says restrictions on some bars will return Friday
Sisolak says restrictions on some bars will return Friday
2
No Mask Nevada PAC protests Sisolak mandate in Henderson
No Mask Nevada PAC protests Sisolak mandate in Henderson
3
Clark County records 496 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths
Clark County records 496 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths
4
Nevada lawmakers who are public employees can’t serve, lawsuit says
Nevada lawmakers who are public employees can’t serve, lawsuit says
5
Clark County, Nevada both see declines in new COVID-19 cases
Clark County, Nevada both see declines in new COVID-19 cases
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More