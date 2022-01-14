Nevada reports 6K new COVID-19 cases as omicron surge continues

Continuing with a dangerous pattern, Nevada reported more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day Friday morning.

Maria Mendoza gives a shot to Javier De La Torre of Las Vegas at a COVID-19 vaccination station at Southern Nevada Health District in Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Data from the Department of Health and Human Services showed the state was reporting 549,198 cases Friday morning, an increase of 6,096 cases from the day before.

On Thursday, the state reported 6,845 new COVID-19 cases.

The Southern Nevada Health District, meanwhile, reported 4,362 new cases Friday morning, bringing the county total to 419,141.

It was the eighth straight day that Clark County reported more than 3,000 new cases.

The county reported 54 new hospitalizations and 17 additional deaths.

Last Friday, the county set a record for the highest single-day increase in new cases with 6,110 cases, shattering the previous record of 3,508 reported the day before.

The county’s moving average of 14-day daily new cases totaled 3,316 in Friday’s data, up 235 from the day before. The moving daily death average increased from four to five.

Although the state’s daily positivity rate over a 14-day period remained at 31.8 percent, Clark County’s rate increased one percentage point to 35.9 percent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

