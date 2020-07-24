Nevada reports 966 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths

Nevada recorded 966 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths as total cases surpassed 40,000, according to data posted Friday by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The new cases posted on the the Department of Health and Human Services’ nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website were below the daily average for the preceding week of just over 1,143. They pushed total cases in the state to 40,885.

Fatalities were higher than the daily average of more than 11 for the period and brought the state death toll from the disease caused by the new coronavirus to 722.

Hospitalizations, meanwhile, continued to set new highs, with 1,160 confirmed and suspected cases occupying hospital beds, according to the state data. That was up by 24 patients from Thursday’s update.

The state infection or positivity rate — the number of confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested — continued to tick higher, hitting 9.74 percent.

The rate, considered a better barometer of the trend of the outbreak in Nevada than new cases or deaths, declined for more than two months before bottoming out at 5.20 percent on June 17. Since then it has steadily risen.

The Southern Nevada Health District was expected to update its figures for Clark County shortly.

As of late Thursday, the district had reported 34,209 COVID-19 cases and 580 deaths.

