Nevada sees 117 virus deaths in pandemic’s deadliest week

Angela Wells, collection site supervisor at Phamatech, takes a sample from Teasha James during COVID-19 testing at the North Eastern Avenue location in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 7, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada Air National Guard Airman 1st class Kevin Davis works on curbside testing for COVID-19 at the school in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Angela Wells, collection site supervisor at Phamatech, tests for COVID-19 at the North Eastern Avenue location in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 7, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Angela Wells, collection site supervisor at Phamatech, takes Teasha James' temperature before testing for COVID-19 at the North Eastern Avenue location in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 7, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada saw its deadliest week of the COVID-19 pandemic yet.

Health officials reported 29 deaths Saturday, bringing the state’s seven-day toll to 117. The previous most deadly week was at the end of July, when 76 deaths were reported.

Officials reported an additional 886 coronavirus cases statewide on Saturday, bringing the total to 55,419. The state’s infection rate is calculated at 10.8 percent, matching Wednesday’s highest-ever rate after a brief decrease.

The Southern Nevada Health district reported a total of 47,739 confirmed cases in the county on Saturday, an increase of 749.