Nevada SEIU asks parent union to take control of operations

The president and executive vice president of the Nevada chapter of Service Employees International Union were removed from office on Wednesday.

The Nevada chapter of Service Employees International Union has requested its parent union take control of local operations following the ouster of its two highest-ranking elected officials.

A majority of SEIU Local 1107’s executive board members voted Wednesday night to request an emergency trusteeship be imposed, SEIU International spokeswoman Janet Veum said. A source with direct knowledge of the vote said it was 17-to-7, with five executive board members abstaining.

“The local’s request is now pending with International President Mary Kay Henry, and we expect a decision soon,” according to a statement on SEIU 1107’s website.

Under a trusteeship a local union suspends its autonomy and gives authority to its parent union.

Henry removed local president Cherie Mancini and executive vice president Sharon Kisling from office Wednesday. The two officers had faced internal charges of misconduct that were investigated during a two-day hearing SEIU International held in October.

“In addition, some of our members raised serious concerns in recent years about the ability of the local to protect the interests of SEIU Nevada members so they can succeed at the bargaining table and maintain the strongest possible position in the fight back against the rigged economic and political systems that harm our state’s working families,” according to a statement on SEIU 1107’s website.

Following the suggestions of a hearing officer, Henry decided Mancini and Kisling violated their constitutional duties to the union. Both are barred from holding office for one year and are suspended from union membership for six months.

