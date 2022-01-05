Nevada tops 500K COVID-19 cases as omicron-fueled surge continues

Nearly 16 percent of Nevada’s estimated population of 3.14 million have now been sickened by the new coronavirus since the first case was found in Clark County in March 2020.

People line up to get tested for COVID-19 outside of the West Flamingo Senior Center on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada on Wednesday surpassed 500,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 as an omicron-fueled surge of the disease continued to hammer the state.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,779 new coronavirus cases and 20 deaths over the preceding day, pushing totals to 502,392 cases and 8,488 fatalities.

Nearly 16 percent of Nevada’s estimated population of 3.14 million have now been sickened by the new coronavirus, which was first detected in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.

State metrics for the disease have been rising at a rapid rate for weeks, and public health officials believe the metrics will continue to climb at least through late January.

New cases of COVID-19 were well above the two-week moving average, which increased by 196 cases per day to 2,092. The 14-day moving average of daily deaths increased from four to five.

Two other major metrics showed significant increases as well.

The state’s 14-day test positivity rate, which tracks the percentage of people tested who are found to be infected with COVID-19, increased by 2.7 percentage points to 18.5 percent, now well above the summer surge’s peak and less than two percentage points below the high of 20.4 percent, most recently recorded on Jan. 14, 2021.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in the state increased by 119, to 1,184.

Clark County, meanwhile, reported 2,270 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths during the previous day.

Updated figures posted by the Southern Nevada Health District raised the county totals to 381,724 cases and 6,512 deaths.

The county’s 14-day moving average of new cases increased to 1,866 from 1,695 on Tuesday. The two-week moving average of daily fatalities jumped from three to four.

Similar to the statewide metrics, the county saw a significant jump in 14-day test positivity rate, which increased 3.1 percentage points to 20.8 percent. The rate, which tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be positive, means more than one of every five Nevadans tested over the past two weeks were found to be infected.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in the county increased by 168, to 1,058.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

Demand for COVID-19 testing has surged throughout the Las Vegas Valley in recent days as the highly contagious omicron variant has asserted its dominance. Health officials have warned that though the variant appears to be less severe than previous ones, the rise in cases could have an adverse affect on the strained hospitalization system throughout the state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.