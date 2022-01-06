Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity rate hits new high

The state rate reached 21.1 percent on Thursday, eclipsing the previous high of 20.4 percent reached in December 2020 and again in January 2022.

Michael Homa, left, confers with Mary Aldana to ensure his paperwork is correct while in the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Southern Nevada Health District on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark County on Thursday reported 1,629 new coronavirus cases — the 10th straight day in which it has seen more than 1,000 new infections — and 15 deaths as the state’s COVID-19 test positivity rate climbed to a record high.

Updated figures posted by the Southern Nevada Health District pushed totals for the county to 383,353 cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus and 6,527 deaths.

New cases in the county were below the two-week moving average, which nonetheless increased by 169 to 2,035. Fatalities were well above the moving average, which held steady at four per day.

The county’s test positivity rate, which tracks the percentage of people tested for the disease who are found to be infected, increased by 2.5 percentage point to 23.3 percent. The latter figure is up more than 301 percent from its recent low of 5.8 percent in early November.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in the county increased by 86, to 1,144, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The Nevada Hospital Association warned Wednesday that hospitals in Southern Nevada were in a staffing crisis brought on by the sharp recent run-up in new cases, increased sickness among health care workers and an onslaught of people seeking COVID-19 testing.

The state, meanwhile, reported 2,337 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths during the preceding day. That brought totals posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services to 504,729 cases and 8,506 deaths.

Nevada’s 14-day moving average of new cases increased to 2,285 per day from 2,092 on Wednesday. The two-week average for fatalities held steady at five per day.

Of the state’s other closely watched metrics, the two-week test positivity rate rose by 2.6 percentage points to 21.1 percent. That was the highest rate of the pandemic, eclipsing the previous high of 20.4 percent reached in December 2020 and again in January 2022.

The number of people in Nevada hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases increased to 1,281, 93 more than on Wednesday. That number has now been rising for two months, with the upward trend accelerating over the past week.

The more contagious omicron variant of COVID-190 is playing a major role in the rise in cases across the state, according to public health officials. Though evidence so far shows that omicron produces fewer severe outcomes than previous COVID-19 strains, the sheer numbers of new cases has pushed local hospitals into crisis mode, a situation exacerbated by people flooding emergency rooms to try to get a COVID-19 test.

Local health officials have repeatedly asked people to use local community testing sites and pharmacies, but demand has overwhelmed many of those operations as well. In some cases, the nearest available appointments were a week or more away.

The valley’s biggest testing site will move to a new location this weekend after demand at the UNLV campus caused traffic problems and hourslong waits in the area.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

As of Thursday’s report, state data show that 54.73 percent of Nevadans 5 and older had been fully vaccinated, compared with 54.05 percent in Clark County. That figure fluctuates widely throughout the state.

