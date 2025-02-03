New Clark County camping ban allows for jail time for repeat offenders

A camping ban in Clark County that impacts the homeless community who loiter or sleep on public spaces went into effect Saturday.

A homeless camper walks about inside his tent amongst others about the wash along S. Maryland Parkway Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The ordinance, which bans camping in places such as trails, parks, underpasses, washes and tunnels, was approved by the County Commission in November.

It allows for jail punishment for up to 10 days for repeat offenders who refuse social services.

The person would first be informed they’re violating the law and be informed of shelter space and social services. They can simply move, but if they return to the same spot, they could be subject to a citation or arrest, according to the ordinance.

The law will not be enforced if there’s no public shelter space available, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

