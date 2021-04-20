81°F
New Clark County coroner appointed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2021 - 10:28 am
 
Clark County Coroner's Office (Las Vegas Review Journal)
The Clark County Commission on Tuesday appointed Melanie Rouse, a chief medical investigator from Arizona, to be the next county coroner.

Rouse, who works in the medical examiner’s office in Maricopa County, will replace John Fudenberg who retired in August. She will start June 14.

“I look forward to serving Clark County as well as the citizens within our county,” Rouse told commissioners.

Rouse has more than 15 years of experience in investigations and several years of involvement in disaster response, prevention and planning, according to a county staff report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

