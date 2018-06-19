New contractor tapped for Las Vegas Strip safety project

A new contractor will construct a multi-million dollar Las Vegas Strip safety project following a labor dispute involving the last company handling the project.

Construction crews pour cement where they began installing steel posts on the Strip near Aria on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, to protect pedestrians along Las Vegas Boulevard. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County Commissioners voted Tuesday to pay Unicon, LLC, about $3.9 million to install some 600 steel posts along Strip sidewalks. The posts, known as bollards, are barriers to keep vehicles from traveling onto the sidewalks.

Unicon will install bollards both on the east side of Las Vegas Boulevard between Spring Mountain Road and Tropicana Avenue, and on the street’s west side from Sahara Avenue about 1,500 feet south.

Unicon was the project’s second-lowest bidder, but won the project because of a Nevada law that gives qualifying contractors a 5 percent preference over other bidders on a public works project. The company’s bid came in at about $175,000 more than Muller Construction, which installed the first 800 bollards beginning in October.

In January commissioners were set to pay Muller Construction an additional $2.5 million to install an additional 500 bollards on the Strip between Spring Mountain and Tropicana. But the contractor came under scrutiny when the Nevada Foundation for Fair Contracting complained it underpaid workers on the project.

The county audited Muller Construction and found that some employees were both underpaid and overpaid due to a misclassification of the work they performed on the project.

Muller Construction made whole the underpaid employees, but the county still put the next phase of the project back out to bid. Muller Construction has sued the Nevada Foundation for Fair Contract for defamation.

