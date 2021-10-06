New COVID-19 cases dip again in Clark County as hospitalizations jump

Hospitalizations attributed to the disease jumped by 36 during the preceding day to nearly erase the gains seen over the last week.

Nevada National Guard Spc. Demetrie Barnett holds up a sticker at his station at the vaccination clinic at the College of Southern Nevada Charleston campus in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Clark County on Wednesday registered another decline in new COVID-19 cases, but hospitalizations attributed to the disease jumped to nearly erase the gains seen over the last week.

Updated figures posted by the Southern Nevada Health District showed 429 new cases and 24 deaths occurred during the preceding day, pushing totals for the county to 322,953 cases and 5,701 deaths.

While new cases were again higher than the two-week moving average of 373 per day, the average itself continued its recent downward trend by dropping from 383 reported on Tuesday. The two-week moving average of fatalities in the county held steady at six.

Hospitalizations of people with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in the county increased by 36, jumping from 608 reported on Tuesday to 644. That is the highest daily number reported since Sept. 29, when 661 COVID-19 patients were occupying beds in county hospitals.

The figure has been declining slowly but steadily from its recent high of 1,168 on Aug. 10 before flattening over the past week. It remains 44 percent below the peak of the recent surge, however, according to state data.

The county’s 14-day test positivity rate, which tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, was unchanged at 6.7 percent.

The state, meanwhile, reported 669 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths over the preceding day. That brought totals to 424,995 cases and 7,246 deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The state’s 14-day moving average of new cases also declined, dropping to 620 per day from 649 on Tuesday. The two-week average for fatalities, however, rose from 11 to 12 per day.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week test positivity rate also was down 0.1 percentage points to 8.5 percent.

The state also reported that 883 people in Nevada were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, 34 more than on Tuesday. That figure has been dropping slowly but steadily since late August.

As of Wednesday’s report, 54.42 percent of Nevadans 12 and older had been fully vaccinated. The rate was 53.64 percent in Clark County, state data show. That number dropped on Monday because the state updated its vaccination information to remove doses administered to out-of-state residents and make other adjustments.

