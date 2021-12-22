New COVID-19 cases in Clark County return to summer surge levels

Clark County on Wednesday reported more than 800 new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, levels not seen since the summer surge was at its height in mid-August.

Michael Homa, left, receives a shot from Mary Aldana to while in the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Southern Nevada Health District on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The update posted by the Southern Nevada Health District added 837 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths in the county. That pushed totals to 355,858 cases and 6,413 deaths.

New cases were well above the two-week moving average, which increased by six to 399 per day. Fatalities also were well above the two-week moving average in the county, which held steady at five per day.

Over the past two days the number of new cases reported in the county has returned to levels not seen since mid-August, when the summer surge was at its peak. On Tuesday, the health district reported 974 new cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the most since it tallied 1,089 new cases on Aug. 17 .

Other metrics for the county, however, improved in the daily update.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in the county decreased by 24, to 589.

The county’s 14-day test positivity rate, which tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, decreased by 0.1 percentage point to 8.0 percent.

Officials have warned that the rise of the omicron variant, in addition to gatherings over the holiday season, will likely lead to an increase in cases into the new year. Preliminary studies of the variant have found that it’s highly contagious but may not produce serious cases as frequently as the delta variant, which remains the dominant strain.

Kevin Dick, district health officer for the Washoe County Health District, told reporters bluntly on Wednesday that officials in the Northern Nevada county “anticipate a rapid surge.”

The state Department of Health and Human Services, meanwhile, reported 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths during the preceding day. That brought totals for the state to 472,739 cases and 8,354 deaths.

Nevada’s 14-day moving average of new cases increased by five to 504 per day. The two-week average for fatalities dropped by one to six per day.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

Of the state’s other closely watched metrics, the two-week test positivity rate held steady at 7.6 percent, while the number of people in Nevada hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases dropped to 674, 26 fewer than on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday’s report, state data show that 53.99 percent of eligible Nevadans 5 and older had been fully vaccinated, compared with 53.27 percent in Clark County. That number fluctuates widely throughout the state.

Carson City had the state’s highest vaccination rate, at 62.55 percent, as of Wednesday, while Storey County was the lowest at 20.56 percent.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.