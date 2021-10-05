New COVID-19 cases, positivity rate continue to fall in Clark County

Deaths from the disease caused by the new coronavirus hold steady in latest report, while hospitalizations tick down by one.

A Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot is ready for use at the Southern Nevada Health District clinic on South Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County on Tuesday saw significant decreases in several major COVID-19 metrics, reporting 458 new coronavirus cases and 24 deaths during the preceding day.

That pushed totals for the county to 322,524 cases and 5,701 deaths, according to data posted by the Southern Nevada Health District.

The daily total remained above the two-week moving average of 383 per day, which was itself down from 399 on Monday.

Deaths were four times the two-week moving average, which held steady at six per day.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in the county dropped from 609 to 608.

The 14-day test positivity rate, which tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, dropped 0.2 percentage point to 6.7 percent.

The improving metrics mean the county is making progress toward exiting the state mask mandate for crowded indoor areas, though it still has a ways to go.

Positivity rate now ‘moderate’

The 14-day average positivity rate translates to 7.4 percent using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s preferred seven-day average, which puts the county in the “moderate” transmission category in the federal agency’s risk classification system.

But it needs to remain low and be accompanied by a corresponding decline in the county’s rate of new COVID-19 cases for the county to exit Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mask mandate. To do that a county must record back-to-back weeks with a positivity rate of 8.0 percent or lower and fewer than 50 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents. The latter number stood at 143.69 cases per 100,000 on Sunday, the last time the figure was updated on the CDC website.

That number was nearly unchanged from the previous report a week earlier.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

State officials will update Nevada’s mask guidelines on Tuesday afternoon, but based on the CDC data all counties will remain under a mask mandate for at least another week. Most of the state remains in the “high” transmission tier.

The state, meanwhile, reported just 126 new COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths over the preceding day. It was unclear why the state’s figure for new cases was lower than Clark County.

That brought state totals to 424,326 cases and 7,221 deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Following Clark County’s lead, the state’s 14-day moving average of new cases also declined, dropping to 649 per day from 702 on Monday. The two-week average for fatalities, however, rose from 10 to 11 per day.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week test positivity rate dropped 0.2 percentage points to 8.6 percent.

The rate has retreated from its recent high of 16.4 percent on Aug. 13, according to state data.

Hospitalizations also falling statewide

The state also reported that 849 people in Nevada were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, 12 fewer than on Monday. That figure has been dropping slowly but steadily since late August.

State health officials announced Monday that Nevada would start reporting results from rapid antigen tests on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard. That initially added about 9,500 “probable” cases to the dashboard on Monday, though the “confirmed” case count, which is what the Review-Journal is continuing to track, was unaffected. It’s unclear if this affected Tuesday’s report.

Rapid antigen tests can return results in about 15 minutes, but are considered less accurate than traditional molecular tests.

As of Tuesday’s report, 54.35 percent of Nevadans 12 and older had been fully vaccinated. The rate was 53.57 percent in Clark County, state data show. That number dropped on Monday because the state updated its vaccination information to remove doses administered to out-of-state residents and make other adjustments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.