51°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County

New electric vehicle charging stations coming to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2024 - 3:42 pm
 
Electric vehicle charging stations at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 202 ...
Electric vehicle charging stations at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Electric vehicle charging stations at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 202 ...
Electric vehicle charging stations at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
An electric vehicle charging station at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2 ...
An electric vehicle charging station at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
One of the new electric vehicle charging stations at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Ve ...
One of the new electric vehicle charging stations at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
One of the new electric vehicle charging stations at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Ve ...
One of the new electric vehicle charging stations at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
One of the new electric vehicle charging stations at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Ve ...
One of the new electric vehicle charging stations at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Nearly two dozen new electric vehicle charging stations could be coming to Las Vegas after commissioners approved an agreement Tuesday.

Clark County commissioners voted Tuesday to approve an agreement with NV Energy for the construction, operation and maintenance of the new electric vehicle charging stations at four locations across the valley.

The stations are proposed to be built at the Pearson Community Center, Winchester Dondero Center, Park Community Center and Laughlin Community Center. Each location will have five chargers with two ports, meaning up to 10 cars could be charging at each site at a time.

Construction of the charging sites are expected to begin within 18 months after a final design and placement plan is agreed to by the county and NV Energy.

NV Energy will pay the county $250 annually for the use of each charging station, and will pay all costs for the utility services provided at the charging sites. Any money collected from consumers will go directly to NV Energy.

The agreement is part of NV Energy’s Economic Recovery Transportation Plan. The plan, which was approved by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada in early 2022, is meant to create programs to develop electric charging stations in Nevada.

The agreement will run for 10 years once signed by both parties, with the option to extend the contract for an additional five years.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Public funding for A’s ballpark faces another legal challenge
Public funding for A’s ballpark faces another legal challenge
2
Goodman ‘excited’ about MLB in Las Vegas, despite viral A’s comments
Goodman ‘excited’ about MLB in Las Vegas, despite viral A’s comments
3
First African-American U.S. attorney for Nevada wants to ‘open the door’ for others
First African-American U.S. attorney for Nevada wants to ‘open the door’ for others
4
It’s time for Nevada’s presidential primary. Here’s what you need to know
It’s time for Nevada’s presidential primary. Here’s what you need to know
5
Nevadans take to polls for presidential primary — LIVE BLOG
Nevadans take to polls for presidential primary — LIVE BLOG
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
County erred in letting candidates file for District Court seat
County erred in letting candidates file for District Court seat
5 Clark County commissioners accepted F1 tickets worth nearly $11K
5 Clark County commissioners accepted F1 tickets worth nearly $11K
Super Bowl ads coming to pedestrian bridges over Las Vegas Strip
Super Bowl ads coming to pedestrian bridges over Las Vegas Strip
Nevada judicial campaign filings close, many unopposed
Nevada judicial campaign filings close, many unopposed
What you need to know about the new Strip pedestrian bridges law
What you need to know about the new Strip pedestrian bridges law
In Vegas, Harris urges Biden support, blasts Trump: ‘His fight is for himself’ — PHOTOS
In Vegas, Harris urges Biden support, blasts Trump: ‘His fight is for himself’ — PHOTOS