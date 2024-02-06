New electric vehicle charging stations coming to Las Vegas

Nearly two dozen new electric vehicle charging stations could be coming to Las Vegas after commissioners approved an agreement Tuesday.

Clark County commissioners voted Tuesday to approve an agreement with NV Energy for the construction, operation and maintenance of the new electric vehicle charging stations at four locations across the valley.

The stations are proposed to be built at the Pearson Community Center, Winchester Dondero Center, Park Community Center and Laughlin Community Center. Each location will have five chargers with two ports, meaning up to 10 cars could be charging at each site at a time.

Construction of the charging sites are expected to begin within 18 months after a final design and placement plan is agreed to by the county and NV Energy.

NV Energy will pay the county $250 annually for the use of each charging station, and will pay all costs for the utility services provided at the charging sites. Any money collected from consumers will go directly to NV Energy.

The agreement is part of NV Energy’s Economic Recovery Transportation Plan. The plan, which was approved by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada in early 2022, is meant to create programs to develop electric charging stations in Nevada.

The agreement will run for 10 years once signed by both parties, with the option to extend the contract for an additional five years.

