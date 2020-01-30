55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Clark County

New technology deployed in annual Las Vegas Valley homeless census

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2020 - 5:37 pm
 

The first group of volunteers didn’t have to go far early Wednesday to begin counting the homeless on the streets of Las Vegas.

Volunteer Liz Ortenburger, CEO of the domestic violence shelter SafeNest and part of the first group to head out just before 5 a.m. to begin the annual homeless count, pulled out her cellphone and approached a man in a wheelchair at the bus stop on Las Vegas Boulevard North.

She clicked on the opening screen and pinned her location. Then she opened up a survey and asked the man if she could ask him a few questions.

Nick Scioli, 64, agreed.

The mobile app, Survey123 for ArcGIS, is part of a new approach officials overseeing the annual Southern Nevada Homeless Census are testing this year.

Previously volunteers fanned out two weeks after the initial count to ask homeless people to take the survey, which provides demographic data as well as information on the causes of homelessness. This year, the 568 volunteers conducting the count were able to complete the survey immediately, assuming the person being counted agreed.

The new method was being beta tested in a year where the federal government only requires shelter counts, but Clark County officials believe it will paint a more accurate picture of homelessness in the region.

They also say it will speed up the reporting of the final numbers in the tally, which are expected sometime in spring rather than in midsummer as in previous years.

Critical in determining federal aid

The homeless census, mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is crucial for the county to receive federal aid directed toward homeless programs. This year, Nevada received more than $16 million in federal grants for 50 existing programs, with Clark County receiving more than $13 million.

The sheltered homeless were counted Tuesday night, and the unsheltered homeless youth and adults were counted Wednesday morning instead of at night. Those in rural areas will be counted on Thursday.

“We’re hoping to get a much higher sampling doing it this way, which will give us more robust data,” said Michele Fuller-Hallauer, social services manager.

Scioli quickly answered the questions, saying he’s 64, identifies as a white/Caucasian, never served in the armed forces and has a physical disability.

It’s his first time experiencing homelessness, he said. He became homeless two years ago when cancer killed his wife. They were each on a fixed income and he couldn’t pay the bills with his $900 monthly Social Security check.

“I’m waiting for affordable housing. I have nine more months,” he said. “Everyone here is doing the best they can with what they have. This is just another chapter in the book of life.”

Ortenburger handed him a pair of warm black socks, one of 4,000 that volunteers were handing out to people who completed the questionnaire. Usually, there is a 10 to 20 percent response rate, and the county’s goal for this year is to reach at least 60 percent.

“If you can’t talk to this person, then just write an observation,” Brenda Herbstman, the grants coordinator for the county, told a group of yellow-vested volunteers. “There’s nothing wrong with just counting a body, or a tent, or someone in a car.”

Limiting duplication

Nearby, a Las Vegas police officer walked along to ensure the volunteers’ safety. County buses helped distribute the volunteers around the area, another new feature of this year’s count.

Volunteers also were deployed from 14 sites, rather than the previous six to broaden coverage.

Some survey questions are also pegged at preventing duplication.

“We anticipate a small number of duplication, but we also anticipate potential people that will be missed,” Fuller-Hallauer said. “The hope is that it kind of balances each other. We feel the methodology is statistically sound and we’ve done anything we can to mitigate any potential skewing of the data.”

The volunteers scanned 94 percent of 487 census tracts, Fuller-Hallauer said, adding that the county looks at three years of first responder and outreach data to determine if homeless people are still present in the tracts.

“People are always moving about every year; we want to make sure we canvass where the people are,” she said.

About an hour after the first group departed, more volunteers traveled north on Main Street back to Catholic Charities.

One homeless man, Derwin Harris, 60, walked uphill, leaning into the wind with the aid of his walker. He answered some questions and grabbed a pair of black socks.

“I love me some wonderful black socks,” he said with a smile before slowly making his way to “The Field” on G street, where he knew there would be volunteers ready to serve a hot and hearty breakfast.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Trump administration OKs new water rule - VIDEO
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed a new rule Thursday replacing a 2015 definition of “navigable waters” created in the Obama administration that farmers, developers and others found overly restrictive. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
RJ Politics Podcast with Deval Patrick - VIDEO
2020 Presidential Candidate Deval Patrick joins hosts Rory Appleton and Steve Sebelius on the RJ Politics Podcast.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
THE LATEST