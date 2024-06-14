No changes to any race after latest Clark County election results released

The results from approximately 800 ballots — which included mail ballots and ballots that were cured — were included in the results drop.

A voter drops off his mail ballot during Nevada's primary election day at the polls within the Summerlin West Library on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Ballot equipment is stored for later usage as Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar discuss 2024 election security at the Clark County Election Department on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

There were no changes to the outcome of any races in Clark County after the latest returns were released Thursday afternoon.

The results from approximately 800 ballots — which included mail ballots and ballots that were cured — were included in the results drop. The returns increased the county’s total turnout slightly, up to 16.31 percent of registered voters.

Approximately 1,700 mail ballots were received by the county Thursday, 1,400 of which were postmarked after the Election Day deadline, according to the county.

Ballots postmarked past the deadline will not be processed as required by state law, a county spokesperson said. Ballots postmarked by Election Day must be received by the department by Saturday at 5 p.m. to be counted.

The election department is still working to “cure” mail ballots, a county spokesperson said in an email. A ballot needs to be cured when the signature on a mail ballot is missing or doesn’t match what’s on file. Election officials then notify the voter and ask them to provide a signature verification.

Ballots must be cured by 5 p.m. on the sixth day after Election Day to be counted.

