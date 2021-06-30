No new mask mandate under consideration in Clark County

County health officials said Wednesday that vaccinations and not new restrictions will be used to combat COVID-19.

Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer with the Southern Nevada Health District, speaks at Texas Station in North Las Vegas on Nov. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations climb in Clark County, officials said Wednesday there were no discussions of re-imposing a mask mandate or imposing new restrictions on large gatherings.

“There is no discussion about increasing restrictions to business and social life in Clark County,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer with the Southern Nevada Health District.

Instead, the health district will continue to emphasize its campaign to get more people vaccinated, which it regards as “the solution to the problem at this point,” Leguen said during an online briefing.

More than 61 percent of adults in Clark County, and 56 percent of those 12 and older, have received at least one dose of vaccine.

For the past three months, 95 percent of both hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 in the county have been of unvaccinated individuals, Leguen said.

Officials also discussed rising numbers of new COVID-19 cases and the role played by the so-called delta variant of the coronavirus, which now accounts for an estimated 16 percent of cases in Clark County.

