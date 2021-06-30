87°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Clark County

No new mask mandate under consideration in Clark County

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2021 - 9:01 am
 
Updated June 30, 2021 - 11:02 am
El doctor Fermín Leguen, jefe de salud en funciones del Distrito de Salud del Sur de Nevada, h ...
Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer with the Southern Nevada Health District, speaks at Texas Station in North Las Vegas on Nov. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations climb in Clark County, officials said Wednesday there were no discussions of re-imposing a mask mandate or imposing new restrictions on large gatherings.

“There is no discussion about increasing restrictions to business and social life in Clark County,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer with the Southern Nevada Health District.

Instead, the health district will continue to emphasize its campaign to get more people vaccinated, which it regards as “the solution to the problem at this point,” Leguen said during an online briefing.

More than 61 percent of adults in Clark County, and 56 percent of those 12 and older, have received at least one dose of vaccine.

For the past three months, 95 percent of both hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 in the county have been of unvaccinated individuals, Leguen said.

Officials also discussed rising numbers of new COVID-19 cases and the role played by the so-called delta variant of the coronavirus, which now accounts for an estimated 16 percent of cases in Clark County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada reports 625 new COVID cases as other metrics rise
Nevada reports 625 new COVID cases as other metrics rise
2
Proposed federal grant program could bolster Lake Mead water levels
Proposed federal grant program could bolster Lake Mead water levels
3
New eviction bill seen as compromise but has also drawn criticism
New eviction bill seen as compromise but has also drawn criticism
4
Nevada adds 915 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate jumps
Nevada adds 915 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate jumps
5
No new mask mandate under consideration in Clark County
No new mask mandate under consideration in Clark County
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More