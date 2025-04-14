No ‘wheelies’: County mulls regulations for e-bikes, scooters

Clark County commissioners could vote as early as Tuesday to regulate electronic bikes and scooters, bar “reckless behavior” and establish fines.

E-bike riders on Feb. 1, 2025 follow an old park road that now is a part of the River Mountains Loop Trail in Lake Mead National Recreation Area. (Natalie Burt)

Their use is “very difficult to enforce because, quite frankly, the vehicles are faster than (authorities) can pace after them right now,” said Commissioner Justin Jones, who proposed to amend the law last month.

“Defining the panoply of different types of motorized vehicles that we have in our parks right now is just challenging to try to figure out what they can be categorized as,” he told the commission March 3.

The ordinance breaks down electric bicycles into three categories based on motors, assistance and what speed they can reach.

The motor of a “class 1” bicycle only works when the rider is pedaling and stops when the bike reaches 20 mph, according to the ordinance, which set the speed limit at 15 mph at recreation spaces like parks and trails.

The electric motors of “class 2” bicycles propel them without pedaling, and “class 3” bikes require pedaling but reach higher speeds.

Those two classes won’t be allowed at parks and on trails, the ordinance said.

“It shall be unlawful for any person to perform stunts, wheelies, ride on handlebars, operate at unsafe speeds, or engage in any other reckless behavior while operating an electric bicycle or an electric scooter in county locations under this section,” according to the ordinance.

The ordinance would put restrictions on scooters: they must weigh no more than 100 pounds and ride no faster than 20 mph.

“The term does not include a scooter that is designed or intended by its manufacturer to be used primarily as an assistive device to increase, maintain, or improve the mobility of an individual with a disability or other physical condition that limits or impairs the individual’s ability to walk,” the ordinance said.

E-bikes and e-scooters would be allowed on roads, sidewalks and bike lanes as long as they travel no faster than 15 mph. The proposed ordinance doesn’t forbid scooters on recreation lanes.

Helmets will be recommended for adult riders and required for minors.

“No bicycle, electric bicycle, or electric scooter shall be used to carry more persons at one time than the number for which it is designed and equipped,” the ordinance said.

The vehicles must be equipped with a bell and lights.

Fines would be set at $150 for first offense, $300 for the second and $600 for a third. If the offender is a child, their guardian would be responsible for the fees, the ordinance said.

Jones said county officials were coordinating with neighboring jurisdictions and the Nevada Legislature to try to establish uniform rules.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.