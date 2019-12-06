North Las Vegas councilman to run for Clark County Commission

Ward 1 Councilman Isaac Barron was first elected to the North Las Vegas City Council in 2013. He intends run for the Clark County Commission in District D.

North Las Vegas City Councilman and Regional Flood Control District board member Isaac Barron during a news conference at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas Monday, July 8, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

North Las Vegas Councilman Isaac Barron intends to run for the Clark County Commission in District D next year.

He will hold a campaign kickoff and fundraising event on Wednesday.

The District D seat is currently held by Lawrence Weekly, who is term-limited.

Barron was first elected to the North Las Vegas City Council in 2013 to represent Ward 1. The Rancho High School teacher was re-elected in 2017.

Assemblyman William McCurdy II, D-Las Vegas, announced in August that he will run for the Commission in District D. McCurdy is the chairman of the Nevada Democratic Party.

Business consultant Dillard A. Scott and Tanya Flanagan, a Clark County public information administrator, have also announced runs.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.