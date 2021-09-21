Not unanimous, but Clark County declares COVID falsehoods a crisis

Falsehoods have fueled public mistrust and prolonged the pandemic by undermining efforts to combat the spread of the disease, according to the passed resolution.

The Clark County Commission on Tuesday voted 5-2 to declare COVID-19 misinformation a public health crisis.

Falsehoods have fueled public mistrust and prolonged the pandemic by undermining efforts to combat the spread of the disease, according to the passed resolution.

The move follows San Diego County, which was first to label misinformation a public health crisis late last month, and Clark County becomes one of the few governments thus far to pass its own resolution.

By passing the measure, county officials will not be limiting free speech as critics have feared, according to Commissioner Justin Jones, who brought the resolution to the board.

“It’s important for our governing board to declare health misinformation as a public health crisis and commit to doing all we can to combat the falsehoods that continue to jeopardize the lives of our citizens,” Jones said in a statement immediately following the vote.

Commissioners Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Jim Gibson voted against the measure, however, saying they struggled with the resolution because they did not want to further divide the community.

“This is just ammunition that suggests now we’re gonna try to control speech which no one intends to do,” Gibson said.

During a public comment period laden with conspiracy theories, opponents castigated commissioners for the resolution.

One woman accused lawmakers of being involved in “sick, dark stuff.” Another said the vaccine was the predecessor to a “mark of the beast shot.” There was talk of new world orders, a “plandemic” and Dr. Anthony Fauci funding and creating COVID-19 to kill people.

A man wearing a “Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” shirt questioned whether people signed up for communism through secret applications on their cell phones and hidden contracts with China.

Others raised questions of how the barometer of fact versus fiction would be decided.

“I just find it incredible that we’re actually considering that the government should be the one arbiter of the truth,” said Ed Uehling, a frequent participant in government meetings.

