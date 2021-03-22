Officials launch campaign to address vaccine disparity for Black community — WATCH LIVE

Clark County officials on Monday are launching the “Back to Life” vaccine awareness campaign to address disparities in receiving shots within the Black community.

The campaign will encourage residents to get immunized when eligible and it will also seek to identify barriers that prevent vaccinations in some of Southern Nevada’s hardest hit areas, including countering any hesitation that might exist to getting a shot.

County Commissioners William McCurdy II and Marilyn Kirkpatrick are among officials expected to introduce the campaign during a 1 p.m. press conference.

Early last month, Gov. Steve Sisolak acknowledged there was a vaccine ‘equity crisis’ in the county as he announced new efforts to distribute doses more equitably across racial and ethnic groups.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

