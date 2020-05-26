Officials preview new COVID-19 testing site at UNLV

Clark County officials will offer a tour Tuesday afternoon of a new COVID-19 testing site at UNLV, which will replace a site at The Orleans and provide a walk-up option.

Registered nurse Megan Ryan works at the Clark County/University Medical Center drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility in the parking garage at The Orleans, May 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County officials will offer a tour Tuesday afternoon of a new COVID-19 testing site at UNLV, which replaces operations formerly at The Orleans and will provide walk-up options for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists.

The new site, located in the university’s Tropicana Avenue parking garage next to the Thomas & Mack Center, will be open to anyone whether they are exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus or not. There will be no out-of-pocket costs to patients, officials said.

Children of all ages will be allowed to be tested with parental consent.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled by visiting the COVID-19 Testing Center on the home page of University Medical Center’s website, umcsn.com, or by calling Clinical Pathology Laboratories at (702) 795-4932, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. six days a week beginning Wednesday, closed only on Sundays, the new site will be jointly operated by the county and UM in partnership with CPL, the Nevada National Guard, UNLV and University Police Services.

The media briefing 1 p.m. Tuesday is expected to include comments by county Fire Captain Brian O’Neal, UMC Dr. Luis Medina-Garcia and county Commissioner Jim Gibson.

