Clark County

Once again, Clark County GOP sets new meeting date, site

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2023 - 11:12 am
 
Chairman Jesse Law speaks during a meeting with members of the Clark County Republican Party at ...
Chairman Jesse Law speaks during a meeting with members of the Clark County Republican Party at the Ahern Hotel on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County Republican Party meeting that was canceled multiple times is now scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at Fervent Calvary Chapel, according to an email Chairman Jesse Law sent to members Tuesday.

“Fervent Calvary Chapel is excited to host the Clark County Republican Party, and we couldn’t be more grateful,” Law said in the email. “Special thank you to the current and prospective members for your patience as we experience setbacks for our March meeting.”

The meeting, which is necessary for many members to be able to vote in the July party elections, was originally set to take place March 21. It was rescheduled to April 5, and then rescheduled again to April 4 after the leadership realized it had conflicted with a Jewish holiday.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.

