Panel selects 3 potential judges for Clark County District Court

November 19, 2021 - 6:30 am
 
Candidates for the Department 11 vacancy on the 8th District Court are (left to right): Maria Gail, Karl Armstrong and Elham Roohani. (Photos submitted)

Three people were selected as potential judges this week for Clark County District Court.

Fourteen people applied for the position, opened after District Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez retired in August, according to a statement from the Judicial Selection Commission.

Gonzalez served for 17 years, presiding over 350 settlement conferences in civil cases.

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection picked the applicants after a two-day meeting and on Tuesday forwarded the applications of Karl Armstrong, Maria Gall and Elham Roohani to Gov. Steve Sisolak, according to the statement.

Sisolak is expected to choose a judge by Dec. 16.

The appointee will be required to file as a candidate for the 2022 election to complete the term, which ends in 2027.

Applicants must have a minimum of 10 years of legal experience and have lived in Nevada for at least two years.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

