Pfizer booster shots available Tuesday at health district clinics

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2021 - 3:18 pm
 
Pfizer vaccine thaws to room temperature at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccination site in Las ...
Pfizer vaccine thaws to room temperature at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccination site in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Southern Nevada Health District will begin offering COVID-19 booster shots to eligible people in Clark County on Tuesday.

Only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is currently available for booster shots, the health district said. The rollout comes after last week’s recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that seniors and others at high risk for COVID-19 get a third shot.

Nevadans aged 65 and older and people with underlying health conditions are eligible for the booster shots.

Additional doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available for people who are immunocompromised, the health district said. That’s different from a booster shot, and can be administered starting 28 days after the second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

People can walk into health district clinics and do not need to make an appointment.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

