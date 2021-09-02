Pilot program to offer $100 gift cards for 1st COVID-19 vaccine

A Clark County pilot program will provide $100 gift cards for people who receive their first COVID-19 vaccination during a two-day clinic at Eldorado High School.

A nurse prepares to administers a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at UCI Medical Center in Orange, Calif.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 18-19 at the school, 1139 N. Linn Lane in east Las Vegas.

Participants may register at the Southern Nevada Health District website at vax4nv.nv.gov, but some walk-ins also will be accommodated.

Up to 500 people each day can get a COVID-19 vaccination at the clinic. Only unvaccinated people who are getting their first shot will receive a $100 gift card, officials said.

The COVID-19 vaccination is available to anyone age 12 and older. Children younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen vaccines will be available. Third doses of the vaccine will only be available to those who are immune compromised, per current U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

“We are doing this in an east Las Vegas neighborhood where a $100 gift card really makes a difference for people,” said Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, a member of the Southern Nevada Health District board who spearheaded the effort, which was approved by the Clark County Commission. “People at high risk for COVID-19 often have less access to health care and many may still need to get vaccinated to keep their jobs. The key to putting the pandemic behind us is to boost our community’s vaccination rate as high as it can go. We hope this pilot program will be a special incentive for families to take time out over a weekend to get their shots.”

The vaccine is widely available at local pharmacies and other sites. A list of locations offering vaccinations can be found on the health district’s website: www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine or by calling the state vaccine hotline at 1-800-401-0946, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. COVID-19 vaccine is also available to those who are homebound. For information call 855-635-0235 or email homebound@snhd.org.

Additionally, COVID-19 testing remains an important part of the community’s efforts to limit the spread of the virus. COVID-19 testing information is available at www.snhd.info/covid-testing and on the Nevada Health Response website at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/find-covid-19-testing-in-nevada/. People who have symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, are encouraged to get tested and to stay home if they are sick.