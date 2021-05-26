Pop-up clinic paired with movie night at Silver Bowl Park

Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot Janssen vaccine will be offered as well as the Pfizer vaccine.

Free vaccination. Free movie. Free refreshments. What’s not to like?

A free Movie in the Park night that will include a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Friday, according to a Clark County news release.

The clinic will begin at 7 p.m. at Silver Bowl Park, 6800 E. Russell Road, between Hollywood and South Broadbent boulevards. The featured movie, DreamWorks’ “Trolls World Tour,” starts at 8 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot Janssen vaccine will be offered as well as the Pfizer vaccine. Those who receive the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses, can schedule an appointment at a local clinic to receive their second dose by calling 800-401-0946 or visiting the Southern Nevada Health District’s website at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine.

Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson is partnering with the Clark County’s Parks and Recreation Department, Fire Department and the Metropolitan Police Department’s Southeast Area Command’s Safety Through Outreach and Prevention program.

We encourage people to enjoy this event and to take advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated if you haven’t done so already because vaccinations are the key to putting the pandemic behind us,” Gibson said in the release.

Attendees should bring blankets and lawn chairs to watch the movies comfortably. Free sandwiches and refreshments will be served at 7:30 p.m. while supplies last. Tickets for refreshments are required and can be picked up at the Whitney Community Center, 5712 Missouri Ave., now through the day of the event. You can also call the center at 702-455-7576.

