Pot, domestic violence court on tap for Clark County Commission

The future of local marijuana dispensaries and domestic violence court are scheduled for discussion when the Clark County Commission meets on Tuesday.

Clark County Commissioner Susan Brager, right, speaks with Commissioner Steve Sisolak during a commission meeting in the Clark County chambers in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Commissioners will revisit a December conversation about whether to allow standalone recreational marijuana stores. The Nevada Department of Taxation is set to begin licensing them this fall, but county law would prohibit such stores from opening here.

Commissioner Susan Brager, who opposes recreational-only stores, requested the discussion.

“I think we need to put the brakes on and look at what we have,” she said. “There’s a lot of unanswered questions, and it’s moved very quickly.”

Also scheduled for discussion will be Las Vegas Justice Court’s proposal to end its practice of dedicating two courtrooms and judges to hear only domestic violence cases.

The idea has evoked criticism from prosecutors, judges and victim advocates. Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak said he has invited two advocacy groups to testify Tuesday about how the change would strain their resources.

“I want to show the court how desperately needed the (domestic violence) court is,” he said.

Commissioners will also receive an update about their staff’s efforts to assemble a work group to examine the county’s process for reviewing building plans. The work group is expected to recommend whether to lower fees for expedited reviews. The group will also provide its suggestions for improving the review process as a whole.

A slew of high-profile and expensive construction projects on and around the Strip is driving the talks.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.