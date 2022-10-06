Prosecutor challenging appointed incumbent in Justice Court Department 10

Prosecutor Noreen DeMonte and appointed incumbent Justice of the Peace Cybill Dotson are both veteran attorneys, each with 18 years of legal practice.

Cybill Dotson, left, and Noreen DeMonte, Right.

The appointed incumbent in Las Vegas Justice Court Department 10 is being challenged by a deputy district attorney who specializes in prosecuting offenders with multiple prior convictions.

Cybill Dotson, 48, currently holds the job after being appointed to the post by the Clark County Commission. Dotson replaced former Justice of the Peace Melanie Tobiasson, who resigned in April 2021 while facing ethics charges.

Dotson currently oversees domestic violence cases and community court, which handles defendants who receive low-level misdemeanors in the Strip corridor.

Dotson graduated from the University of Akron School of Law in 2002 and has practiced civil law in Las Vegas since 2003, mostly focusing on civil litigation and contract law.

Dotson says she approaches judging by making sure everyone in her courtroom has an opportunity to talk.

“They may not agree with my decision, but they will say: ‘Judge Dotson heard me, she listened to me, she gave me an opportunity to speak,’” she said.

Dotson says 18 years as a lawyer has prepared her for the job.

“I have the experience, I have the temperament,” Dotson said. “I’m really just looking to gain the public trust.”

Noreen DeMonte, 46, said she is running for justice of the peace because she is dissatisfied with some judges’ decisions to release some defendants accused of violent crimes while they are awaiting trial.

“There has been a trend of releasing violent, repeat offenders out on the streets to electronic monitors,’ she said. “That needs to end.”

DeMonte is a 2002 graduate of Indiana University School of Law and began her career as a public attorney in Las Vegas Municipal Court before joining the district attorney’s office in 2004.

She currently prosecutes cases involving defendants with extensive criminal histories.

DeMonte filed to run for Justice of the Peace Department 7 in 2016, but withdrew a short time later for personal reasons, she said.

DeMonte says her 18 years as a prosecutor with nearly 100 trials under her belt makes her the most qualified candidate for the post.

