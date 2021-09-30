Public can weigh in Monday as Clark County redraws political maps

Seven commission districts must be nearly equal in population but they greatly vary in size due to fast-paced growth over 10 years.

The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The public is invited to a meeting Monday to weigh in on Clark County’s process of redrawing boundaries for its seven political districts, which occurs every 10 years after the U.S. Census.

Under state law, the commission districts must be nearly equal in population but they greatly vary in size due to fast-paced growth over the past decade. The county’s total population grew roughly 16 percent since 2010 to more than 2.2 million residents, according to the 2020 census.

The southwest valley’s District F, the county’s largest commission district, has 21 percent more people than the centrally located District D, which is its smallest district, officials said.

The meeting 6 to 8 p.m. inside commission chambers at the county government center will be the first of at least two public hearings before the new political maps go before county lawmakers for adoption in the near future.

People may submit comments or questions to redistricting@ClarkCountyNV.gov and also view the meeting on Clark County Television or on the county’s Facebook, Twitter or Youtube channel.

The county government center is located at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas.

