Q&A: Is it possible to transfer vaccine appointments to others?

Health reporter Mary Hynes draws on her expertise and sources to answer queries on the COVID-19 vaccine.

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Q. My husband and I both have appointments at Encore that we don’t need. I have two friends in their 80s who can’t get an appointment. Can they take my place ? — D.D.

A. Sorry, D.D. and friends, no-go.

“Patients are not able to transfer their appointments to others,” Scott Kerbs, a spokesman for University Medical Center, which operates the Encore site on the Strip, wrote in an email.

“We encourage community members to cancel their appointments if they are no longer needed. This will allow our team to make the appointments available for other people waiting to receive the vaccine.

“Community members can easily cancel their appointments through UMConnect by visiting https://umconnect.umcsn.com or logging in via the MyChart app.

After logging in to UMConnect, patients can view and cancel their upcoming appointments. Community members can also call our team directly at 702-383-2619 to cancel their appointments.”

Some residents have booked appointments only to find earlier slots.

Canceling unneeded appointments not only will free up slots for other people, it will avoid the potential for wasted vaccine.

We also asked the Southern Nevada Health District about canceling appointments at its vaccination sites, which include Cashman Center and the Las Vegas Convention Center among others.

“When people receive their email/text confirmation, there is a link for someone to cancel an appointment,” health district representative Stephanie Bethel wrote in an email. “Just a reminder, it is recommended that people check their spam or junk mail folders.”

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.