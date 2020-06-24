Rapper T.I. to moderate Las Vegas summit on race relations Wednesday

An expert panel will address how the community can move forward after weeks of protests against systemic racism following the May killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis police custody.

An expert summit in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening moderated by rapper and entrepreneur Tip T.I. Harris will tackle how the community can move forward after weeks of protests against systemic racism following the May killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis police custody.

The 6 p.m. forum, called the “Solutions, Strategies & Service Summit” and hosted by Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly, will feature a panel of activists and gaming officials.

It is not open to the public but will be carried live by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and will be available on the county’s Facebook page, YouTube channel, website and television station.

People seeking to participate may do so through the county’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/ClarkCountyNV.

“The shocking death of George Floyd reminded us all of the challenges America faces in law enforcement and race relations,” Weekly said in a statement. “The peaceful rallies and protests here and elsewhere show how widespread the frustration is and how much people want to be involved in a solution. It is important that we come together as a community to discuss where we are and where we want to be.”

The panel discussion will occur 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center, located at 1625 W. Carey Avenue.

Panelists invited to participate include: Laura Martin, executive director of Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada; Sandra Douglass-Morgan, chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board; Minister Kyle West, a youth activist; Devin Brooks, an entrepreneur and community activist; Dwayne Morgan, Caesars’ chief of nightlife compliance; and Lady A.K. McMorris, a community activist, radio personality and comedian.

