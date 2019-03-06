Registration ends next week for primary elections in 4 cities

Registration for municipal primaries in Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Boulder City closes next week.
Extended in-office and online registration will be open from Wednesday to March 12. To register, visit your city clerk’s office, one of two Clark County Election Department offices, or visit the Nevada secretary of state’s website.
Online registration will remain open for two days after the in-office registration closes.
Early voting in municipal elections begins March 16 and runs through March 29.
The primary is set for April 2.
Clark County election office locations
— North Las Vegas: Clark County Election Center Office
Address: 965 Trade Drive, Suite A
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday
— Las Vegas: Clark County Election Department Office
Clark County Government Center, Suite 1113 on first floor
Address: 500 South Grand Central Parkway
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday
To register online, visit www.registertovotenv.gov.