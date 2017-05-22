Save Red Rock attorney, ex-state senator to run for Clark County Commission

Attorney and former Nevada state senator Justin Jones announced Monday that he is running for the Clark County Commission. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County commissioner Steve Sisolak, right, and commissioner Susan Brager listen to public comment during a hearing on the "More Cops" bill, Oct. 1, 2013. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Save Red Rock attorney and former Nevada state Sen. Justin Jones announced Monday that he is running for the Clark County Commission.

The 42-year-old Democrat intends to file candidacy for District F. The seat is currently held by Susan Brager, a fellow Democrat who will be termed out in the 2018 election.

“I think Clark County needs people who are ready, willing and able to stand up for the people who live in this community and want to make it a more livable community,” Jones said. “One thing I think people know about me, I never give up. If there’s a challenge I never stop fighting, and I think that’s what we need at the county commission level.”

A county resident since 2001, Jones said he’s concerned about “haphazard” development in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. He also wants to focus on working with the Regional Transportation Commission to improve public transportation.

“I think there’s an opportunity for better urban planning in the county,” he said.

Jones graduated from George Washington University Law School in 2001. He is a partner at the law firm of Jones Lovelock, which he formed with attorney Nicole Lovelock earlier this month.

On Monday, he announced he’s already received endorsements from several high-profile Democrats including U.S. Reps. Jacky Rosen and Ruben Kihuen, state Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, state Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson and County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani.

A familiar face

Jones will likely be familiar to those who keep up with local and state government.

He was elected to the state Senate in 2012. He served as assistant majority whip and chairman of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee during the 2013 legislative session

During his one term in office, Jones sponsored the Nevada Homeowner’s Bill of Rights, which prohibited banks from “dual-tracking.” Dual-tracking is a practice where a bank forecloses on a home while it is also processing a homeowner’s submission for a loan modification to prevent foreclosure. The bill passed unanimously.

He also sponsored legislation that required universal background checks for gun purchases in Nevada. The bill, which came in the wake of the Sandy Hook school shooting, passed in both houses but was vetoed by Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Nevada voters approved the law via ballot initiative in 2016, but Attorney General Adam Laxalt has deemed in unenforceable.

Recently, Jones has represented the environmental nonprofit Save Red Rock in its attempts to halt a developer’s plans to build about 5,000 homes on Blue Diamond Hill, near the Red Rock Canyon. He’s argued before the county commission that land-owner Gypsum Resources shouldn’t be granted a zoning change to build the community.

At this point, no zoning change has been granted. However, commissioners are allowing Gypsum Resources to submit detailed plans on what it wants to build.

“Obviously I was disappointed,” Jones said of that decision. “But I also feel that there’s a commitment by many of the commissioners to protect Red Rock, and I want to be a part of that.”

Republican candidates

Two Republican candidates, attorney Tisha Black and auto insurance claims adjuster Mitchell Tracy, have also announced plans to run in District F.

The county’s official filing period for candidates is begins in March 2018.

